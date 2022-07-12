Are we headed back to the ‘70s? (letter to the editor)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Carmen Salazar, a loving, dedicated, artistic, and faithful matriarch, passed away peacefully on July 10. She was a talented dental technician, working for several firms and even operating her own lab for a time. She worked as an instructor at New York University for the craft before retirement, and because of the love NYU had for her, she continued to work with them even in retirement. She was a talented artist, creating costumes for the Travis 4th of July Parade, and even restored the statues at her parish when they needed the care. She was a deeply faithful woman, going to Mass each Sunday with her husband of 56 years. She was a loving wife, dedicated mother of three, adored grandmother of seven, and devoted great-grandmother of two. She is united in death with her father and grandson.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO