Kansas City, MO

Tigers drop doubleheader at Kansas City Monday

By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kansas City Royals swept the Detroit Tigers Monday in a day-night doubleheader. Kansas City topped Detroit 3-1 in the first game. Vinnie Pasquantino went two-for-four...

The Associated Press

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. “If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Detroit's Jeimer Candelario batting sixth on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 9.2 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
AOL Corp

Royals’ 7-5 loss to the Tigers ended with a replay review that didn’t go KC’s way

Four Royals errors led to three unearned runs Tuesday that cost Kansas City in its 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Three of those errors came in the seventh inning as the Tigers scored four runs and broke a 3-3 tie. The Royals scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two. In the ninth, catcher MJ Melendez hit a one-out double and moved to third when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. grounded out sharply on a ball that had an exit velocity of 109.8 mph.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Andrew Benintendi among 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players out for Blue Jays series

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals are set to embark on a four-game series up north against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Well, we thought that would be the case. Unfortunately for the last-place Royals, Benintendi will be among 10 Royals players unable to make the trip to Canada because they remain unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
KANSAS CITY, MO

