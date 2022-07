Batavia, a far west suburb of Chicago, is getting a $10 million cinema with a screen the height of a seven-story building. The City Council approved a measure that would add an addition to an auditorium that will house the 94-foot by 53-foot screen, the Beacon-News reported. The new theater, developed by Michigan’s Emagine Entertainment, will replace the city’s only movie theater, which closed two years ago when its owner filed for bankruptcy just before the pandemic unfolded and theaters shut down across the nation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO