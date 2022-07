HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday, more than two months after he allegedly killed a woman in the Bronx. Police found the body of 34-year-old Norayshma Fernandez inside an Ogden Avenue apartment on May 7, officials said. They’d been called there because of a bad smell. When they got into the apartment, they found Fernandez on the floor with a plastic bag over her head.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO