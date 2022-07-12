ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Volleyball Mom Stole $10,000 From High School Booster Club

By Adam Devine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KENMORE, NY – The treasurer of the Kenmore West High School Girls Volleyball team is going to jail for six months after stealing $10,000 from the team’s account. According to Erie...

Community Policy