Volleyball Mom Stole $10,000 From High School Booster Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile. 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO