Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Searching for Missing Elderly Woman

By Your News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 80-year-old Missing Person Barbro Larsson. She was...

Barbro Larsson
