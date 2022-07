Sophia Warren, realtor of the graphic novel "Radical: My Year with a Socialist Senator," and New York State Senator Julia Salazar joined Cheddar News to talk about their experience documenting the life of the senator through the eyes of a renowned cartoonist. Warren said, "I kind of just decided to shoot my shot and send an email and see if this campaign and her governmental office would be interested in letting a cartoonist tag along." For her part, Salazar said that her initial reaction was that it was "truly an honor to be considered important enough for her to follow us around and to learn about the work that we were doing."

