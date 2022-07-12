ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck and killed while crossing Sunset Boulevard near Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

Woman killed while crossing street in West Hollywood 00:24

A woman was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle as she crossed the street in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. as she made her way through the area near Hammond Street and Sunset Boulevard, close to the Roxy Theatre.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the driver hit the woman before slamming into the back of a parked car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies detailed that the driver of the vehicle also remained to cooperate with their investigation, and they did not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

As a result, Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions for the ongoing investigation.

