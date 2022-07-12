ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rodgers’ Over/Under Falls, Falls Again

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Hnr0_0gck4ezE00

Bettors are not impressed by the group of pass catchers that will surround Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2022.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without Davante Adams, the jury is out on Aaron Rodgers’ group of pass catchers. One group, however, has delivered a verdict.

Bettors.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the total for Rodgers’ passing yardage has fallen to 4,000.5 yards.

The total opened at 4,120.5 yards , then fell to 4,050.5 yards.

Don’t be surprised to see that number fall even further because bettors are still pounding the under, with 88 percent of the bets and 99 percent of the money on Rodgers falling short of 4,000 yards.

Rodgers has topped 4,000 passing yards in each of his three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards last season, when he sat out the game at Kansas City due to COVID and was replaced for the second half of the meaningless finale at Detroit. He started all 16 games in 2020 and threw for 4,299 yards. In 2019, his first season with LaFleur, he threw for 4,002 yards in 16 games.

A healthy Rodgers hasn’t fallen short of 4,000 yards since 2015.

However, there are obvious questions about how effectively the Packers are going to be able to replace Adams, who ranks No. 1 among receivers in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns since 2016. The Packers drafted three receivers, led by second-rounder Christian Watson. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week , Rodgers urged patience with their development.

“Every year,” Rodgers said , “there’s opinions that start coming out about players in helmets and shorts, and I would say let’s everybody just take a nice, deep, long breath and trust the training camp time that we have, trust the coaching staff, trust the relationships that will continue to be formed, trust the guys in the room like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to help these young guys out.”

Throwing for 4,000 yards is obviously easier with last year’s debut of the 17-game season. To hit the over, Rodgers would have to average 235.4 passing yards per game. With the old 16-game format, he would have had to average 250.1 passing yards per game.

Throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Rodgers ranks 12th in NFL history with 259.9 yards per game. Can he approach that number without an elite receiver after throwing passes to a string of star receivers such as Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Randall Cobb and Adams throughout his career?

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

Get ready for July 27, the first practice of training camp, with this unique series of features.

Part 1 (30 days): All Matt LaFleur does is win (in the regular season)

Part 2 (29 days): Dominant Rasul Douglas

Part 3 (28 days): Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Part 4 (27 days): 27 is the magic number

Part 5 (26 days): Rich Bisaccia’s brilliance on special teams

Part 6 (25 days): Aaron Rodgers vs. the NFC North

Part 7 (24 days): Can defensive live up to hype?

Part 8 (23 days; July 4): These players will provide the touchdown-scoring fireworks

Part 9 (22 days): Homefield dominance

Part 10 (21 days): Christian Watson and history of FCS receivers

Part 11 (20 days): 20 reasons why Packers will win Super Bowl

Part 12 (19 days): Packers excel at avoiding turnovers

Part 13 (18 days): Why Packers could lead NFL in interceptions

Part 14 (17 days): How Packers will replace No. 17

Part 15 (16 days): Mason Crosby kicking into NFL record book

More Packers Training Camp Hot Reads

If you are looking for real Packers news, look no further.

NFL executives not sold about Packers’ defensive talent

Veteran cornerbacks will test rookie receivers

QB Danny Etling grateful for unique journey

Packers poised to pass Bears, set ultimate NFL record

State of the Packers with training camp on horizon

Gafford goes from cornerback to receiver to cornerback

Here’s where Rodgers faces pressure to improve

Relentless Gary powered by family, pursuit of ring

Get to know the new long snapper

Study shows Packers’ cap problems

Packers have rare strength in trenches

A good comparison for Christian Watson

Dillon’s big quads don’t produce enough big runs

Grading depth of every position group

Do Packers have best running backs?

Do Packers have best cornerbacks?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: It's An 'Outrage' 1 QB Was Left Off Top 10 List

A recent ESPN poll of NFL personnel resulted in a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. But one player's absence from the list has Fox's Colin Cowherd "outraged." On Monday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd examined the list and found issues with some of the players there. But it was the absence of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that got him a bit heated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Appears To Be Retiring Before Season

Daniel Archibong appears to have called it a career. Via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the defensive tackle on the reserved/retired list. While Alper spotted the move on the NFL's daily transaction report, neither the Steelers nor Archibong have verified his retirement. As an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Big Texas Tech Football News

To the delight of the program's famous alum, Texas Tech is planning a major overhaul. On Monday night, the school unveiled plans for a $200 million project to build a new south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center at Jones AT&T Stadium. The renovations are scheduled to begin after the 2022 season and be ready to start the 2024 campaign.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ArrowheadReport

Patrick Mahomes Ranked Second-Best QB in NFL by ESPN

As with any NFL offseason, positional rankings are commonplace and will help shape narratives surrounding players heading into their next seasons in the league. That applies even more to the quarterback position, as it's the most talked-about in all of football. Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, they've benefitted from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy