One of the greatest things about food in America is it encompasses cultural favorites from all around the world. Even here in the Pacific Northwest, we have unique and inspired businesses creating exotic and delicious products right in our backyard. HOTBABE-HOTSAUCE is a women-owned hot sauce business offering specialty hot sauces that infuse the authentic heat of the Caribbean. Co-founders Sandra Bocas and Fiona Douglas-Hamilton have loved being able to bring such incredible flavors to the local community and are thrilled to be recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Scovie Award. Together, they have flourished in the community with their creative and exquisite sauces.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO