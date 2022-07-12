ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Pliant Therapeutics Stock?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposed $150 million offering. Pliant Therapeutics shares soared by nearly 160% Monday on the company's treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which was well tolerated in...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Make You Rich for Retirement

Coca-Cola holds a competitive advantage that helps secure its business in troubled times. Johnson & Johnson's strong product portfolio should continue driving growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Pixabay
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division has a massive growth runway ahead of it. Accenture is powering along despite economic headwinds. Texas Instruments is reinvesting in its business to provide future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares Falling Today?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.45% to $112.70 during Monday's trading session amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment. Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Intel's leadership in the computer chip industry should pay dividends, literally. T. Rowe Price should ride the market higher for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Investing in companies focused on long-term growth trends can help grow your retirement nest egg faster. Brookfield Asset Management is benefiting from the continued rise of alternative investments. CrowdStrike Holdings is capitalizing on growing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity services. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Brookfield Renewable is a great way to profit from the shift to renewable energy sources. Johnson & Johnson is poised to deliver stronger growth with the pending spin-off of its consumer health unit. AbbVie won't be derailed by the U.S. loss of exclusivity of its top-selling drug, Humira. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Stock Is Falling

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.69% to $108.74 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of Wednesday's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment. Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which is slightly higher...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Sales In US Plunge As Recreational Biz Bounces Back, Analyst Opines On Ways To Build Market Resilience

Federal legalization of cannabis seems to be moving slowly. However, states are lifting their bans on both medical and recreational marijuana one by one. So far 19 states, including D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana. Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic took a closer look at five US medical markets’ trends in his recent note, where recreational marijuana is legal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

Pepsi's Earnings Were Strong, but This EV Stock Is Tuesday's Real Winner

PepsiCo reported strong performance in several regions. One company in the EV space got a vote of confidence from Walmart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

What Firing Its CFO, Planned Layoffs and a Stock Split Mean for GameStop

GameStop shares initially fell after the company fired its CFO and announced plans to make job cuts. The layoffs come after the video game retailer hired more than 600 corporate employees in 2021 and the first half of 2022 in the wake of the meme stock craze. Thomas Hayes, the chairman of Great Hill Capital, joined Cheddar News to explain the reasoning behind this shakeup, what to know about the company’s upcoming stock split, and how investors should feel about GME right now. "I think as the digitization of games accelerates, the demand to swap out physical cartridges and to buy consoles, is going with it," he said. "I'm not sure that an NFT marketplace or blockchain or any other buzzword they throw out there to try to buttress the stock is really going to make a difference."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners CQP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $54.75 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $54.00.
STOCKS
CNBC

Costco once again shows why it is the best-run retailer on the planet

Costco (COST) posted another strong monthly sales result for June — a sign the big box retailer is continuing to outperform and steal market share while many of its peers struggle in a difficult economic environment. Net sales for the month jumped a solid 20.4% year over year to...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

Stitch Fix director Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of Stitch Fix. This is a sign of bullishness, whereas most of the market was focusing on bearish developments with Stitch Fix's business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Gap Stock a Buy After the CEO Steps Down?

Gap stock reached a new 52-week low after cutting its guidance again and announcing that it is parting ways with its CEO. Its growth strategy has come up empty, but Gap's Old Navy and Athleta brands have plenty of long-term potential. While 2022 will be an ugly year for Gap,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy