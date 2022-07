The upcoming season of the Acoustic Café Folk Series at the Grand Rapids venue will feature stars spanning generations and styles. Details at Local Spins. From 1970s star Janis Ian to acclaimed singer-songwriters Mat Kearney and Josh Ritter to instrumental virtuoso Chris Thile to soulful folk/Americana trio The Wood Brothers, Grand Rapids’ St. Cecilia Music Center aims to up the ante for its upcoming Acoustic Café Folk Series.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO