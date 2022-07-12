Big D Daily: News for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night. MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster. Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is taking the place of Rodon on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodon isn’t playing in the All-Star Game. Anderson is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games, with 81 strikeouts.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO