Report: Vincent Kompany Coming Back to Raid Manchester City for Kosovan Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric

Since taking over at Burnley, former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been back to take two players to Turf Moor as he looks to rebuild after their relegation last season.

Since taking over at Burnley, former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been back to take two players to Turf Moor as he looks to rebuild after their relegation last season.

He has set his sights on a goalkeeper after losing Nick Pope to Newcastle and Arijanet Muric fits the bill for the City legend.

Arijanet Muric saves the penalty from Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City IMAGO / Action Plus

This deal seems a little bit harder than those of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley with Alan Nixon letting fans know on Twitter.

The Athletic have also reported a deal is being discussed to bring the Kosovan goalkeeper, who spent last season out on loan in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

Having been at the Etihad Stadium since 2015, he has only made four appearances for the Premier League champions all coming in the Carabao Cup.

Muric has also spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest (2019/20), Girona FC (2020/21), Willem II Tilburg (2021), and NAC Brada (2018).

Whether this move will be a permanent one or not is still left to be seen with Adana Demirspor keen after the loan deal ended with Muric keeping 10 clean sheets in 32 games.

Burnley will be looking to have a backup and Muric could even be moved into the limelight quicker if Welsh goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey, completes his move to Nottingham Forest.

The Kosovan goalkeeper is a physical presence as well as a good shot-stopper, so it isn’t a surprise to see that Kompany wants to bring him in, having played with him at Man City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: