Bobby Shmurda is looking to expand his reach into the TV and film space, and he’s looking at 50 Cent to help. During his recent interview with HotNewHipHop, the Brooklyn rapper revealed he and 50 have been talking about securing him a role on one of his TV shows. The rapper said talent agents that assist the G-Unit mogul’s shows reached out to him, and the response has been positive.

TV SHOWS ・ 15 HOURS AGO