Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it received its second contract from a major US-based hotel brand. This Fortune 1000 hospitality company signed its first agreement in February 2022 for a Seattle property. The newest location set to add a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to its public safety team is on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Knightscope Robot Roadshow was present for the client’s bi-annual gathering of its general managers held in Orlando, Florida in May. With over 5,000 properties in its native US market, the conference was highly attended and directly resulted in the acquisition of the latest contract. Knightscope is proud to be associated with such a powerful brand and optimistically anticipates expansion to more properties.

Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

