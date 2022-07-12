ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rege-Jean Page: The Gray Man combines Bond and Bourne

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Rege-Jean Page has described 'The Gray Man' as a blend between the James Bond and Jason Bourne franchises. The 'Bridgerton' star plays Denny Carmichael in Netflix's big-budget spy flick and suggested that the movie combines the elements of 007 and that Matt Damon-led Bourne series to make it "something tastier all...

