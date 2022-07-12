$3k off East LA Traditional; $10k cut on Cypress Park TIC and $160k chop on Highland Park pool home

Welcome to Tiburon! This well-maintained complex has many greenbelt areas and community amenities including 2 full size pools and 2 wading pools, basketball court, and tennis court. The location is incredible – conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and within the award-winning Bonita Unified School District. What’s more, the location can’t be beat – you’re just minutes away from Raging Waters and Bonelli Park with playgrounds, boating activities, and picnic facilities. This wonderful townhome is perfect for those who love to entertain. The large living room is downstairs, and it flows seamlessly into the half bath and kitchen area with views of your private patio. The patio is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a barbeque for friends and family. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Attached is a 2-car garage with washer and dryer. This home is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet and serene community with easy access to all the amenities that Southern California offers.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO