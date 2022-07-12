Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iroquois Capital Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Iroquois"), announced that on Friday, July 8, 2022, that it had delivered a written consent to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. ("PharmaCyte", "PMCB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PMCB) seeking the consent of stockholders to expand the size of PharmaCyte's Board of Directors by eight (8) members and to elect Iroquois' slate of eight (8) highly qualified director candidates in lieu of a stockholder meeting. Iroquois also announced that it has publicly delivered to the Company's stockholders a letter explaining Iroquois' rationale for accelerating its campaign to materially reconstitute the Board given its serious concerns with the Company's demonstrated efforts to delay the holding of the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and frustrate the exercise of corporate democracy. Iroquois intends to solicit written consents from other stockholders as soon as permissible under the federal proxy rules. If successful, Iroquois' consent solicitation would establish its candidates as a majority of the Board. Iroquois is one of the largest stockholders of PharmaCyte, with an aggregate beneficial ownership of approximately 7.1% of the outstanding common stock of the Company including the holdings of the other participants in its solicitation.
