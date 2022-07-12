ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

By Lumen Technologies
 1 day ago
Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge. LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low...

