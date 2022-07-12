ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tethr and DCM Insights form partnership, helping organizations use conversation intelligence to improve sales results

By Tethr
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, and DCM Insights, a customer engagement research and advisory firm, announced today a strategic partnership that will help businesses understand and improve their customer experience and unlock growth. The partnership continues a long-standing...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cyble Enters into a Threat Intelligence Contributor Partnership with VirusTotal

Cyble's SaaS-based Threat Intelligence and Digital Risk Protection Engine -Cyble Vision- is Now a Key Contributor to VirusTotal. ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, is proud to announce that it is now a credible source in the list of key contributors to VirusTotal's risk analysis. Being a part of VT's list of website/domain scanning engine contributors will allow Cyble to extend its threat research even beyond its client base and serve the entire cybersecurity fraternity at large.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach. AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott's hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company's nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OILSERV LIMITED, A LEADING NIGERIAN ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING (EPCIC) SERVICES COMPANY IN THE OIL & GAS SECTOR, SELECTS GEP'S AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE TO MANAGE ITS SPEND GLOBALLY

The integrated oil services company, based in Nigeria and operating in Sub-Saharan Africa, will use GEP SMART's unified procurement software to support its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process. CLARK, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, Stringent Regulations Supporting Improved Fire Safety Standards to Boost Growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ascend becomes first and only registrant of Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive in China

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now the first and only high-purity 1,3,6-hexanetricarbonitrile to be China REACH-registered, making the performance-boosting lithium-ion battery electrolyte additive available for use in the world's largest battery market. "China is at the forefront of lithium-ion battery production and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Dixon
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Open Automation Software OAS Platform Introduces Version 17 to Boost Platform's Security

As the leader in industrial IoT solutions, the OAS Platform provides secure networking solutions to move, monitor, and connect data. It enables excellent connectivity between PLCs, databases, and custom apps. Open Automation Software (OAS) works as an efficient IoT gateway to seamlessly move data between devices, applications, and databases. LAKEWOOD,...
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TeraRecon Announces DocPanel Signs Contract for Intuition Titanium, Reaffirming its Cardiothoracic Imaging Service Commitment

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company and a leader in advanced medical visualization using AI to improve patient care, today announced U.S.-based DocPanel, the world's first radiology marketplace offering access to over 500 fellowship trained radiologists available for radiological reads, second opinions, and educational consults, has signed a contract for TeraRecon's advanced visualization software-as-a-subscription offering, Intuition Titanium.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nutex health provides update on growth strategy

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today provides an update on the Company's growth strategy. Two new micro hospitals...
HOUSTON, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Bandwidth Achieves Comprehensive ISO 27001 Certification Across Global Network, APIs, People and Business Processes

Gold standard for information security management is highly valued by customers and demonstrates the security, availability and resiliency of the Bandwidth global platform. RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced today that the company's global information security management system has met the stringent requirements of the ISO 27001:2013 information security management standard across the entire scope of its global network, APIs, and people and business processes. This certification adds the company's Voxbone acquisition, which closed in late 2020, to the previously attained ISO 27001 certification for its North American business in 2018. Bandwidth's information security team reached this milestone in less than two years–a significant achievement.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Customer Engagement#Service Management#Data Science#Ai#Dcm Insights#Salesforce#Qualtrics#Zendesk
The Associated Press

BioFlyte Welcomes New CEO to Drive Commercialization Efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- BioFlyte, a bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced that experienced and growth-oriented national security and public sector business leader Todd Sickles has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005323/en/ BioFlyte welcomes national security and public safety executive Todd Sickles as CEO to accelerate productization and market penetration of its disruptive biodetection technology (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Introducing the New Polaris Above-Ground Equipment Lineup

Polaris® dives into the above-ground market with all the essentials — PLUS the industry's first automation system created just for above-ground pools takes its performance above water with above-ground pool equipment. SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris®, a name synonymous with superior pool cleaning solutions and...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fulton County, Georgia Selects Mission Critical Partners to Provide 911 System Data Analytics

The firm's solution, coupled with its subject-matter expertise, will enable Fulton County to identify performance trends while integrating data from multiple sources into a central data lake. STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Partners (MCP) will implement an advanced, data-driven 911 system search and data analytics...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
geekwire.com

Uplevel, a Seattle startup that measures engineer productivity, raises $20M

The news: Seattle startup Uplevel landed $20 million to fuel growth. The 5-year-old company helps engineering teams analyze the effectiveness of their developers by pulling data from various software tools. It has doubled customer accounts over the past year. The details: Uplevel’s software can show whether engineers are stuck in...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GROUPM NAMES DR. BRIAN DASHEW AS HEAD OF LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT FOR NORTH AMERICA

Dashew to Lead Recently Announced GroupM University. NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, announced today that Dr. Brian Dashew has been named Head of Learning & Development for North America and will lead GroupM University, the recently launched learning and development hub dedicated to employee growth. In his role, Dashew will be responsible for leading, designing, and executing industry-leading learning experiences and professional development curriculum within GroupM University.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Spirent Vantage to Help CSPs to Simplify and Automate 5G Service Assurance

Spirent Communications announced the introduction of Spirent Vantage, an innovative solution designed to simplify and automate 5G service assurance. Built upon Spirent’s industry-leading technology, Vantage breaks down the complexity of 5G assurance for communications service providers (CSPs), with a comprehensive turnkey approach that allows operations teams of any size and skill to understand their network and service performance.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the availability of Power PDF™ 5, the most feature-rich release of the award-winning PDF editor since its inception. The latest edition of Power PDF drives enhanced customer value with advanced document conversion using Kofax’s best-in-industry text recognition, enhanced user experience with unique fuzzy search, expanded integrations for seamless e-signature workflows, on-the-go collaboration with Kofax Power PDF Mobile, and support for the latest industry PDF standards delivering greater security and compliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005484/en/ Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy