The name Homer G. Phillips has become a rallying cry for black healthcare providers in the predominantly black neighborhood of St. Louis, MO. The Homer G. Phillips Hospital became a beacon of hope for thousands of aspiring black nurses and doctors in the 1930s. It was the only public hospital open to black people in St. Louis during much of the 20th Century, and now several former nurses and leaders in the black community are suing to protect the name.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO