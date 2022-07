A Washington teenager is lucky to be alive after a helicopter fell on top of him last week, according to KING 5. Reporters say 19-year-old Logan Schneider was riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard, which is 12 miles north of Wenatchee, before the unthinkable happened. A helicopter came barreling down from the sky, colliding with power lines and landing on top of Schneider.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO