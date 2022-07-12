ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATI Announces Webcast for Second Quarter 2022 Results

By ATI
DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be conducted after the Company's planned release of second...

Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, July 29, 2022

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the timing of its second quarter 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Aker Solutions ASA: Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2022

FORNEBU, Norway, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions' revenue and margins increased in the second quarter of 2022. The company continued to demonstrate that it remains on-track with its financial targets. The main projects globally continued to progress, tendering activity is record high, and the market outlook remains positive. Aker Solutions increased its revenue guidance and now expects revenue up by about 30 percent in 2022 from 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CLOUDASTRUCTURE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF IPG

Cloud video surveillance company finalizes acquisition of IoT Cybersecurity Company. MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure, the award-winning cloud video surveillance provider announced the completion of their acquisition of Infrastructure Proving Grounds' assets, including their cutting-edge cloud-based GearBox™ IoT cybersecurity solution. The acquisition continues to build on...
BUSINESS
Weatherford International plc Announces Redemption of $50 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it intends to use cash on hand to redeem $50 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024 on August 10, 2022 (the "Unsecured Notes"). Girish Saligram, President and...
BUSINESS
Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media Lead Forrester Agency Assessment

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Publicis Media emerged as industry leaders in Forrester’s latest media agency Wave report, receiving praise from analysts for their...
BUSINESS
Uplevel, a Seattle startup that measures engineer productivity, raises $20M

The news: Seattle startup Uplevel landed $20 million to fuel growth. The 5-year-old company helps engineering teams analyze the effectiveness of their developers by pulling data from various software tools. It has doubled customer accounts over the past year. The details: Uplevel’s software can show whether engineers are stuck in...
SEATTLE, WA
Topcon Agriculture Podcast Focuses on the Future of Global Food Production

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. Michael Gomes, vice president of strategic business development at Topcon Agriculture, joins Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), as well as Grant Good, director of global smart ag engineering at AGCO Corporation, to discuss how the agriculture industry could potentially be reshaped over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005774/en/ Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIVERMORE, CA
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLECTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT VALID UNTIL December 31, 2024

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that further to the Company's report dated December 14, 2021 regarding the signing of a collective employment agreement for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (the "Collective Employment Agreement"), the Company, the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties"), signed a special collective employment agreement, that is valid until December 31, 2024 (the "Special Collective Employment Agreement"), that regulates, among other things, a salary increase mechanism for the years 2023 and 2024 and a mechanism for employee participation in the Company's profits from year 2023 onwards.
BUSINESS
BioTalent Canada Awards 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- BioTalent Canada announced today that Erin Ward has won the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005618/en/ Erin Ward, winner of the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Affinitiv Welcomes Jeff Bogaski as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Jeff Bogaski as the new Chief Revenue Officer for the company. In this position, Bogaski will be responsible for driving revenue growth outside of Affinitiv’s major OEMs and certain business segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005150/en/ Jeff Bogaski, Chief Revenue Officer, Affinitiv (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach. AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott's hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company's nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.
ECONOMY
H.B. Fuller Partners with Enimac to Strengthen E-commerce Packaging

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership in North America with Enimac, an international tape application equipment manufacturer that serves over 100 customers in more than 30 countries. The agreement brings together specialists from both companies, who effectively combine their market and application expertise with advanced knowledge on pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes to support the growing e-commerce packaging industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005038/en/ H.B. Fuller-Enimac strategic partnership for the e-commerce packaging market (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
VORTEQ Completes Strategic Acquisition in Mexico City

Company Now Has Ten Coil Coating Lines in North America. PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VORTEQ Coil Finishers (VORTEQ or the Company), a leading provider of coil coating services for aluminum and steel products, today announced the acquisition of the coil coating assets owned by Almexa Alumino S.A. DE C.V. (Almexa). As part of the transaction, the former Almexa coil coating operation, located in Mexico City, will be renamed VORTEQ Mexico. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Open Automation Software OAS Platform Introduces Version 17 to Boost Platform's Security

As the leader in industrial IoT solutions, the OAS Platform provides secure networking solutions to move, monitor, and connect data. It enables excellent connectivity between PLCs, databases, and custom apps. Open Automation Software (OAS) works as an efficient IoT gateway to seamlessly move data between devices, applications, and databases. LAKEWOOD,...
SOFTWARE
STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries to Build New Chip Plant in France

STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries, a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility adjacent to ST’s existing 300mm facility in Crolles, France. This facility is targeted to ramp at full capacity by 2026, with up...
BUSINESS
Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires Tyro Remotes, LLC

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a subsidiary of Control Solutions, a Harbour Group company, has acquired Tyro Remotes, LLC ("Tyro"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tyro is based in Almelo, Netherlands. Founded in 1995,...
BUSINESS
Tethr and DCM Insights form partnership, helping organizations use conversation intelligence to improve sales results

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, and DCM Insights, a customer engagement research and advisory firm, announced today a strategic partnership that will help businesses understand and improve their customer experience and unlock growth. The partnership continues a long-standing relationship—focused...
ECONOMY
