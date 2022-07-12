ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Three dead in high-speed motorcycle crash

By Mike Phillips
WDEL 1150AM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people are dead, the result of a high speed crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Route 273 at Prangs Lane Monday night. According to Delaware State...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 8

David Williams
1d ago

Wow, the motorcyclist had to be doing 100+ to kill two passengers in the van. Yet they tell us to watch out for motorcycles.

Reply(1)
21
 

WDEL 1150AM

Motorcyclist killed in possible DUI crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night, July 12, 2022, that killed a 30-year old motorcyclist from Cochranville, Pennsylvania. Troopers say the motorcycle was southbound on Newport Gap Pike, south of McKennans Church Road, around 9:15 p.m., when a northbound pick up truck attempted to turn left into a driveway.
COCHRANVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash

MILL CREEK, Del. — A Chester County man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Route 41 in Delaware. On July 12, at 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Route 41 when a white 2014 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike approaching the driveway of a private residence. State police at Delaware said the Ford turned left attempting to enter the driveway, and directly into the path of the Harley.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Three Dead After Speeding Motorcycle Hits Minivan In New Castle, State Police Say

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead. Authorities said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators, a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off Route 273 when it was hit by an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Newark man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 47-year-old New Castle woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Sun City, Florida, died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl who was riding in a rear seat was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Route 273 was closed in both directions for about four hours because of the crash. (©Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Striking Deer In Glasgow Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a man hospitalized. At approximately 9:52 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark, Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation, were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old County Road, in Glasgow, for the report of a motorcycle which had struck a deer, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Timely inspection prevents serious fire in Wilmington

A timely visit by members of the Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office may have prevented a more serious incident from occurring late Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022. Members were conducting an alarm test at 308 N. Market Street when activations started at multiple locations on the third floor. Investigators found a...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One man crime wave caught in Newark

A New York man is under arrest following a bank robbery in Newark on Tuesday afternoon, July 13, 2022. Newark Police said 39-year old Calvin Samuel of Valley Stream, New York, was arrested while stopped in a vehicle on West Main Street. He was the suspect in a robbery that...
NEWARK, DE
PennLive.com

Driver hit, killed on Pa. highway while trying to flag down help: police

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed early Monday while trying to wave down help for his car, which had broken down on a Berks County highway, authorities said. The 23-year-old Lebanon man’s car was partially blocking the right eastbound lane of Interstate 78 in Tilden Township while he tried to get someone to help him around 4:42 a.m. Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PINE GROVE, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Wanted Man on Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced on June 29th that they had arrested a wanted man on drug charges. 51-year-old Charles Watson was taken into custody without incident after police observed him engaging in drug activity in the 200 block of North Franklin Street. Watson was also found to have several outstanding capiases. After a brief investigation, police recovered 9.3 grams of cocaine, .182 grams of Fentanyl, .2 grams of marijuana, 3 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Sunday Evening Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 8:45 PM in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. Authorities say that there is a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation,...
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Philly man killed in N.J. crash with truck hauling 42K pounds of sugar

A Philadelphia man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a tractor trailer in South Jersey, police said. The 56-year-old man was driving east on High Hill Road between Eagle and Hawk courts in Logan Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound truck hauling 42,000 pounds of sugar, according to Logan Township Police.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

