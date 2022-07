At the July 11 Charlotte City Council meeting, a long list of city residents and those representing various interest groups participated in the public forum on the second draft of the proposed Universal Development Ordinance (UDO). Those from community organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Neighbors For More Neighbors spoke in favor of the UDO, saying it simplifies current conflicting ordinances and allows for more development in a city that needs more housing. But Republican candidates for the council and their supporters showed up to speak against the plan, especially as it regarded single-family housing and gentrification.

