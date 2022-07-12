WEATHER ALERT| Severe weather impacting Maryland

On Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage in our service area, with several thousand customers losing power. More than 600 personnel, including company crews, local contractors, and resources from several other companies made progress overnight, restoring service to 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO