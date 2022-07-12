WEATHER ALERT| Severe weather impacting Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is a WJZ Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Anne Arundel County, Southeastern Howard County, East Central Montgomery County, and Northeastern Prince Georges County until 6:45 p.m.
Meanwhile, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
And a severe thunderstorm warning remains for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties until 10:45 p.m.
