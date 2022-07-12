ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WEATHER ALERT| Severe weather impacting Maryland

By WBFF FOX 45 Storm Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated July 12, 4:00 p.m.) Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day for severe storms moving through Maryland during the evening. After highs in the sticky lower and middle 90s, our next weather-maker, a cold front. will lead to storms, some of which will be strong or...

Stormy start to weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8:30 a.m. July 16 — Humidity and storms return to Maryland this weekend. Saturday starts mostly cloudy with highs in the humid mid 80s with scattered storms arriving in the afternoon. Storms develop around 2 p.m. and continue through sunset. This means some storms could...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday

Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Multiple Maryland Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is a WJZ Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Anne Arundel County, Southeastern Howard County, East Central Montgomery County, and Northeastern Prince Georges County until 6:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning remains for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties until 10:45 p.m. WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot County in MD until 8:00pm EDT. https://t.co/89fizSXM9r @wjz #mdwx — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 12,...
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Hurricane-force wind gusts reported as thunderstorms slam into Delaware

Hurricane-force wind gusts caused damage as a line of thunderstorms slammed through Delaware Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service reported a monitoring station registered an 87 m.p.h. wind gust west of Middletown at 5:40 p.m. on July 12, 2022. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company reported 7 calls of wires down, and...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

More Than 32K Lost Power On Tuesday During Storms, 7000 Remain Without Power

On Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage in our service area, with several thousand customers losing power. More than 600 personnel, including company crews, local contractors, and resources from several other companies made progress overnight, restoring service to 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Thousands across Baltimore region now on day three without power

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) - — Cleanup continues after severe weather moved through the Baltimore region on Tuesday evening. The storm took down trees, branches, and powerlines – subsequently knocking out power for thousands of customers. On Friday morning, about 18,000 BGE customers were still without service, according...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch

Fairfax County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch as storms are expected in the region this evening. The National Weather Service issued the watches this afternoon. They both expire at 10 p.m. Rainfall could cause flash flooding in the area, according to the Flood Watch. “Strong to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A. * AT 537 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR NORTH POTOMAC TO NEAR LINTON HALL, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD…60 MPH...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses

BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Friday.To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.SchoolsDelaysClosuresBaltimore County Public SchoolsCarroll Manor Elementary SchoolHereford Middle School Pot Spring Elementary SchoolRiderwood Elementary School  Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus LotCollegesDelaysClosuresBusinessesDelaysClosuresMTA Light RailDelaysMARC TrainsClosures
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Things to do this weekend in Maryland!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, here's your guide to what is going on across Maryland. Toy Story in Concert at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Joey & Gina's Comedy Wedding at the Olive Grove Restaurant (6:30...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Public Schools Closed Following Damaging Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials. Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said. Due to issues related to the storms Tuesday evening, Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for all summer programs. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) July 13, 2022 A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

More than 40 people were unaccounted for, Virginia state of emergency declared in response to severe flooding event

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

