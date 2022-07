The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 announced today their endorsement of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for reelection in NJ-11. “When it comes to fighting for the economic opportunity and security working families need and deserve, Mikie Sherrill has been leading the charge, and we proudly stand by her,” said Assemblyman Thomas Giblin, Business Manager of IUOE Local 68. “Mikie’s work to create jobs and grow the economy, address pension reform, and secure critical infrastructure funding for New Jersey tells you exactly the kind of ally our workers have down in Washington.”

