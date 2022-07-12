ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder has memoir out in September

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgaqw_0gcjva6V00
Books-Ex-Scientologist This image released by Gallery Books shows "A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology." (Gallery Books via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A former top Scientologist has a memoir coming out this fall. Mike Rinder’s “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology” is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced the book deal Tuesday. Rinder held numerous positions within Scientology, from spokesperson to head of the Office of Special Affairs, the division that took on the church's critics.

He left in 2007, having spent virtually his whole life in Scientology. He is now a commentator and podcaster, notably as co-host with Leah Remini for the Emmy-winning “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

He has previously alleged that while a Scientologist he was subjected to repeated physical abuse, an allegation the church has denied.

"Rinder, a member of Scientology for nearly 50 years, offers insights that only someone of his former high rank could provide and tells a harrowing but fulfilling story of personal resilience," Gallery's statement reads in part.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Kathy Griffin, 61, And Former Adult Film Star Traci Lords, 54, Team Up For ‘Women Behind Bars’ Event As Kathy Shows Off Her Newly Repaired Voice

A production filmed in early 2020 of the 70s comedy Women Behind Bars starts streaming on August 26, with comedian Kathy Griffin, 61, as the host. The comedian just had her vocal cords repaired, and she’s making her public return. She’s constantly fulfilling doctors’ wishes by staying positive with a cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
rolling out

R. Kelly engaged; find out who it is

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking, and still has more charges coming his way in Chicago and Minnesota. Through all of this, there seems to have been somebody by his side supporting him, and that person was Jocelyn Savage. Savage is a familiar face, and she was on “CBS Mornings” years ago defending Kelly.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Paul Haggis Hints at Scientology Vendetta as Italian Prosecutor Requests Director Placed Back Under Arrest

Click here to read the full article. The prosecutor’s office in the southern Italian city of Brindisi has requested that Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis is placed back under arrest after a judge last week ruled that he should be released following charges of sexual assault. Haggis’ lawyer Michele Laforgia on Tuesday confirmed to Variety that the prosecution and lawyers for the alleged victim have filed an appeal against the decision made last week by judge Vilma Gilli, who after a special evidence pre-trial hearing during which the accused and accuser came face to face, ruled that Haggis should be freed after...
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy