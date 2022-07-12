ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

10 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina – New Travel Video by Touropia

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gorgeous state of South Carolina lies alongside the Atlantic Ocean and is tucked away between North Carolina and Georgia. Within its borders, you will find...

charlestondaily.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The News & Observer

2 NC coastal towns are winners in USA Today’s 10Best awards

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina spots among the best in North America in the categories for “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Riverwalk.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
WILMINGTON, NC
97.5 WCOS

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In South Carolina

French fries. They're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors, and who doesn't love a bit of variety?. With so many options, and an endless list of restaurants around South...
HARTSVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Diner Named Best & Most Iconic Diner in North Carolina

Are you a diner-obsessed person? Even if you are not, we all have that one diner that holds a special place in our hearts. That one spot that is our go-to for late nights and early mornings when you need something great to eat. From 24-hour retro spots to new, up-and-coming diners they are all our favorites. Of course, some states have more than others but they all have that one that tops the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

“Our Vanishing Americana” Documentary Captures the Essence of South Carolina Community Icons and Historic Businesses

Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina is a one-hour documentary that follows Mike Lassiter on his journey across South Carolina capturing the stories of historic, often family-run businesses, that line main streets from the coast to the upstate. To give viewers a sneak peek and the chance to learn more about these treasured landmarks, Lassiter and South Carolina ETV (SCETV) are hosting pre-screenings of the documentary in July before its August 11th premiere on SCETV.
TV & VIDEOS
WSPA 7News

South Carolina 7 expedition group stops in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — From the mountains to the coast, the South Carolina 7 (SC7) expedition team is exploring South Carolina. “The journey so far has been unbelievable,” said expedition leader Tom Mullikin. “It’s been wonderful.”  The journey is being led by South Carolina native Tom Mullikin. He has traveled to every continent, swam in […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Sunflowers start to bloom around in South Carolina

YORK CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunflowers are at full bloom at Draper Wildlife Management Area!. 90-acres are planted by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with sunflowers, corn, wheat, and more each year and it becomes a photographer’s paradise this time of the year. “If you look at...
WILDLIFE
WHQC HITS 96.1

This Is The Best Lake In North Carolina

North Carolina may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to the beach, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Carolina#State Of South Carolina#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Southern#Coastal
Agriculture Online

‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Ranks One of the Top States with the Worst Drivers

We all know that feeling of yelling at someone for not being able to drive while you’re on the road. Those that ride too close to you, swerve in between lanes, or just fly down at ridiculous speeds. These are the drivers we all try to avoid because we don’t want to end up in an accident due to someone else’s issues. These are the worst drivers on the road that pose a threat to the rest of us.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wgac.com

Operation Slow Down Coming Soon in South Carolina

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are set to participate in a week-long campaign designed to get speeders to slow down. Operation Southern Slow Down will be in effect from July 17-23. Summer months are considered to be some of the deadliest on the highways as more people are traveling while students are out of school.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Georgia Sun

Heavy rain expected in most of Georgia today

Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected throughout Georgia today, with only the Southeastern portion of the state remaining dry. Heavy rain may lead to scattered instances of flash flooding today across parts of the central Gulf Coast and Southeast, with the threat also lingering into Thursday. The National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy