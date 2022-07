The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Tanita Myers, Vice President of News Operations for the Black Information Network, has died. The Black Information Network is a partner of the New Pittsburgh Courier and the Courier’s parent company, Real Times Media. The Courier would like to send our deepest condolences to Tanita’s family. Tanita had an illustrious media career and was an even better person.

