Lakewood, CO

Townhomes under construction destroyed in Lakewood fire

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Flames swept through a construction site early Tuesday morning, engulfing three townhomes and forcing neighbors to evacuate. West Metro firefighters say the townhomes were beyond saving when they reached the...

City
Lakewood, CO
