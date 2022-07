South Dakota has long been known as a place where unemployment rates are some of the lowest in the country. Now a new report shows just how robust the state's job market is. 24/7 Wall St, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that the Mount Rushmore State was one of only 14 in America that reported an increase of ten percent or more in job openings from March to April of 2022.

