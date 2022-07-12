ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners offer top five EDGE prospect in the 2024 cycle Elijah Rushing

By John Williams
 1 day ago
Hot on the heels of landing his first EDGE commitment of the 2023 cycle, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis is putting in work with the 2024 class as well. Targeting one of the top defensive ends in 2024, Chavis has extended an offer to Tuscon, Arizona’s Elijah Rushing.

Rushing is considered a five-star edge prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings and a four-star player with On3, Rivals, and ESPN.

He’s an athletic edge prospect that displays great length. Rushing uses it well to engage and shed blockers to get into the backfield. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Rushing can still add some size and bulk while continuing to build his athletic profile heading into his junior season at Salpointe Catholic.

Rushing is currently a top-five EDGE prospect and ranks as a top 25 prospect overall according to ESPN, 247Sports, and On3.

Elijah Rushing’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • Rivals Futurecast: Currently no analyst predictions at this time.
  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine: Oregon is currently in the lead, followed by Notre Dame.
  • Early crystal ball projections favor Florida.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 19 2 5

Rivals 4 64 2 5

247Sports 4 16 2 1

247 Composite 5 16 2 2

On3 Recruiting 4 7 2 2

On3 Consensus 4 24 2 4

Vitals

Hometown Tuscon, Ariz.

Projected Position EDGE

Height 6-5

Weight 225 lbs

Notable Offers

  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Jackson State
  • Kentucky
  • Miami
  • Oklahoma
  • Pitt
  • Utah

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

