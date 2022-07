JEFFERSON CITY - The News Tribune will host two forums Tuesday evening for state Senate in the Aug. 2 primary election, according to the Jefferson City News Tribune. The forum for state Senate District 6 is scheduled for 6 p.m. The forum for the state Senate District 10 is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The forums are open to the public at the Jefferson City Hall, 320 E. McCarty Street. It will also be livestreamed on the City of Jefferson Youtube channel.

