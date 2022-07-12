ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Stearns County recognized for citizen services

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 1 day ago

(St. Cloud MN-) Stearns County earned national recognition for its efforts to improve services and experiences for its citizens. Stearns County earned the gold award, first place, in the first-ever CivicPlus Civic Experience Award Competition. CivicPlus is a web development business that specializes in building city and county e-government communication systems....

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

First Responder Alert Stickers Being Handed Out In Stearns County

(KNSI) – Law enforcement agencies across Stearns County are teaming up for a notification program. Stickers are available that can be placed on the front door or a prominent window alerting first responders and other public safety officials about a special needs occupant at the home or apartment. There are different stickers for a range of conditions and diseases, which are free to the public.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Fire Department looking for 4 or 5 more firefighters

(Willmar MN-) Chances are you've seen signs around town saying "The Willmar Fire Department is now hiring." Fire Chief Frank Hanson says July is recruitment month and the department is doing it's best to be visible in the community... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Hanson says they...
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
voiceofalexandria.com

Level 3 Offender to be placed in Alexandria this Thursday

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department was notified by the Department of Corrections on July 11th of a Level 3 Offender, George Joseph Hecker, being placed in the City of Alexandria upon his release in the 700 Block of Nokomis Street. The Alexandria Police Chief will be available for questions and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled Morrison and Todd County

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service has canceled a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morrison and Todd Counties. Forecasters say at 4:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Motley, or 25 miles west of Brainerd, moving southeast at 30 mph. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved....
TODD COUNTY, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Mental Health#Blindness#Labor Market#Civicplus#Chatbot
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJON

Motorcyclist Killed in Long Prairie Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 93 in Long Prairie. The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was going east...
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Stearns County Road 75

WAITE PARK -- Traffic delays are expected for the next few days along a busy commuter corridor in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Highway Department is notifying drivers of lane closures on County Road 75. Crews will be putting down pavement markings between 28th Avenue in Waite Park out to...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Indicted on 1st-Degree Murder Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County grand jury has indicted a St. Cloud man on a 1st-degree murder charge and a second St. Cloud man on aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Alphonso Cotto is also charged with 2nd-degree murder, aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
willmarradio.com

William Rivera Lugo

William Rivera Lugo, 34, of Willmar, died Saturday, July 9th at St. Cloud Hospital. His memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 14th at Svea Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Wednesday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to his service. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Eagle Bend woman killed in head-on crash near Little Falls

(Little Falls MN-) A 79-year-old woman from Eagle Bend is dead after a traffic crash in Morrison County during the noon hour Tuesday. The state patrol says the woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, about five miles west of Little Falls, when a westbound Jeep crossed the centerline and struck her car head-on. Her name has not yet been released. The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny Iowa was taken to the Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Rockin Robbins returns Tuesday night

(Willmar MN-) The Rockin Robbins concert series at Robbins Island Park in Willmar begins tonight, and this year there will be a special feature...a jumbotron. Michelle Goltz of the Willmar Rotary Club is chair of the Rockin Robbins Steering Committee, and says this year there will be an 8-and-a-half-by-15-foot viewing screen to the right of the stage...
WILLMAR, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy