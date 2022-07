Shikanoin Heizou dashes into Genshin Impact version 2.8 as part of Kazuha‘s banner. Should you pull for Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact? Is he worth it?. Shikanoin Heizou’s kicks and strikes might just be one of the coolest move sets in Genshin Impact, and he’s finally here to show players what he’s really made of. He is a swift catalyst-user bearing an Anemo Vision, making him the male counterpart of Sucrose. However, he’s nowhere as close to Sucrose’s play style, and he’s better suited for the active butt-blasting combat he excels at.

