PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital Cancer Center in Paducah gives free gas cards to patients who need the help getting to their treatments. The gas cards are around $10 to $20. The idea came from the hospital’s board of directors when they had leftover money from a grant assisting those cancer patients affected by the Mayfield tornadoes. They decided a good way to put that money to use was by giving it to those who need it for traveling to treatments.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO