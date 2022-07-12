ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberry Banana Cheesecake Salad

princesspinkygirl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Banana Strawberry Cheesecake Salad recipe is a quick and easy, healthy cool treat you can serve as a side dish or save for later as a light dessert. It takes 15 minutes to make a rich and creamy cheesecake filling and fold in your favorite fresh fruit – no cooking...

princesspinkygirl.com

Comments / 9

Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
Wondermom

Lemon Cream Puffs With Fresh Blueberries

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Lemon Cream Puffs With Fresh Blueberries are light and airy, with a tart and sweet lemon filling and fresh blueberries on top. They’re the perfect summer dessert!. Do you love blueberries? If so,...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent dessert recall: These 4 delicious desserts can make you very sick

The massive JIF peanut butter recall from a few weeks ago continues to trigger additional recalls. We’ve already seen several types of desserts made with peanut butter pulled from stores following the peanut butter recall, and that’s because the JIF products are responsible for a Salmonella outbreak in the US. The newest JIF-related recall involves various types of desserts from Deskins Candies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Bananas#Strawberry Cheesecake#Food Drink
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appétit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why You Should Drink Apple Cider Vinegar, According To A Dietitian

According to Orlando Health, 42% of Americans have reported gaining weight during the pandemic, with the average gain being about 29 pounds. The undesired weight gain can be attributed to several factors, including stress eating, erratic exercise schedules, and more sedentary life, given many were working remotely from home. With summer in full swing, many are attempting to shed a few pounds fast. With so many diets and fads, it can be challenging to determine which things have validity and which do not.
ORLANDO, FL

