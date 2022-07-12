ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County: Waste Pro Service Has Declined, Changes Implemented

By Staff
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124LtD_0gcjrIYN00

On Tuesday, the Leon County Commission will be updated on a decline in service levels by Waste Pro, Leon County’s selected vendor for garbage and yard waste services.

Specifically, the Commission will hear that liquidated damages are at a three-year high and both yard waste and standard service day misses continue to cause of complaints.

The Commission will also be updated on changes that have been made to address the challenges faced by the vendor.

Service Levels

To ensure performance, the original agreement between Leon County and Waste Pro provides for liquidated damages to be assessed in the event of unresolved customer complaints.

Per the agreement, the ability to levy liquidated damages is a tool the County uses to address non-compliance with terms of the agreement. In addition to levied liquidated damages, the volume and nature of customer calls is another indicator used to monitor Waste Pro service.

For the beginning of 2022, $115,005 in liquidated damages have been assessed, indicating the largest culmination of damages since March and April of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRolB_0gcjrIYN00

The staff report states that the “recent increase in liquidated damages is indicative of an overall service decline. Culminating in June, Waste Pro experienced a reduction in service delivery to unacceptable levels.”

The report notes that this “reduction has impacted collection of yard debris, with some areas not receiving service for several weeks. Numerous garbage and recycling routes also were incomplete. Staff remained in near constant contact with Waste Pro leadership in the field and met with impacted residents to validate complaints and ensure citizens receive the service they pay for.”

Waste Pro has acknowledged the broader sentiment of operations not being acceptable in preceding months.

Waste Pro Makes Changes

Waste Pro has made several changes to address the drop in service which has been attributed to a combination of COVID, hiring and retention troubles, supply chain interruptions, and equipment failures.

The update states that, “New interim leadership has made numerous corrective actions to improve staffing, equipment, and service response. To ensure all routes are caught up, additional trucks have been added to service yard debris and Waste Pro is running an extra day (Saturdays) until further notice. It is expected that all customers will receive service as required by the agreement.”

As noted in the update, new management continues to make numerous process improvements focusing on internal and external service delivery. Enhancements have been made in areas such as employee pay, training, investment in technology, hiring of third-parties, transparency, and customer service.

Specifically, wages have been increased 30% for field staff; Waste Pro supervisors are temporarily driving service trucks and weekends are being worked to complete routes; contractor labor was supplemented to double the capacity of bulky pickup as well as double the capacity of fleet repair; and Waste Pro has rented numerous trucks to supplement inoperable fleet.

As detailed in the April status report to the Commission, Waste Pro made recent investments in the collection fleet following a string of hydraulic leaks. The efforts continue to yield positive results, and there have been no reported leak concerns in over three months. Evidence of Waste Pro’s new trajectory is occurring; however, large-scale changes will take time to be felt system wide.

The staff report states that, “County staff remain diligent to ensure Waste Pro resolves customer concerns as they occur.”

In addition, staff continues to actively engage with Waste Pro and monitor contract performance to ensure satisfactory service levels are maintained.

Leon County: Waste Pro Service Has Declined, Changes Implemented added by Staff on July 12, 2022

Comments / 3

Rayta Coles
1d ago

this is what happens when you vote people in who's priorities are not straight and intelligent enough for the Community as a whole because now people are going to be punished for their actions. we know they won't accept responsibility

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon County EMS awarded Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was awarded the Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for providing exceptional treatment to patients experiencing ST elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMI), reportedly a severe form of heart attacks. A part of the 2022 American Heart Association Mission, the Gold...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

LCS Meeting Briefs July 12th, 2022

Listed below are notes from the July 12th, Leon County School Board meeting. Assistant Superintendent Billy Epting updated the Board on recent Florida Department of Education announcements during the July 12 LCSB meeting. Epting’s report included the district’s school grades. ___. The Leon County School Board approved accepting...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City Commission to Consider Lobbying Ban for Convicted Felons

On Wednesday, the Tallahassee City Commission will consider new regulations on lobbyists who have felony convictions. At its April 6, 2022, meeting, the Tallahassee City Commission directed the City Attorney to bring back an agenda item exploring the possibility of amending the City’s lobbying ordinance to prohibit individuals convicted of honest services fraud or other […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Customer Service#Waste Pro Service
WCTV

Leon County school leaders speak on teacher shortage in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many school districts in Florida, including Leon County, are scrambling to find teachers just a few weeks before the beginning of the school year. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the state is currently short about 9,500 teachers. In June, the county hosted a career...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Rash of Overdoses Ramps Up Fentanyl Fight

QUINCY — State and local authorities are working “feverishly” to fight the distribution of fentanyl in Florida after a string of overdose deaths over the weekend rocked the rural community of Gadsden County. Nine deaths in the county are suspected to have been caused by fentanyl, likely...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee mayor attends gun legislation event in D.C.

‘Blown away:’ FSU Astrophysics professor believes Webb Telescope pictures will lead to years of discoveries. A future of endless space exploration is ahead of us, according to FSU Astrophysics Prof. Jeremiah Murphy. UPSLIDE program receives award for innovative ideas in health and wellness. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCS superintendent reacts to district’s school grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School is out, but grades are in as the Florida Department of Education released individual district and school grades for the 2021-22 year. According to the report, Leon County received eight A’s, 10 B’s, 17 C’s and 5 D’s. Five schools were given incomplete grades, including Leon, Rickards and Godby high schools.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Railroad crossing repair to begin in Madison and Greenville

The City of Madison has been notified that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin efforts to repair the railroad crossing on Highway 14, as it leads into the City of Madison at Range Avenue, and US 221/State Road 55, near Greenville. The railroad repair process is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, July 8, for the Highway 14 crossing, and Wednesday, July 15, for the US 221 crossing, and last for approximately seven (7) days, weather conditions permitting. The railroad crossing repair process will cause some temporary delays in the routine travel routes used by citizens that live in the area, as well as those that utilize the travel route to gain access to places of employment.
MADISON, FL
wfsu.org

COVID-19 is spreading in Tallahassee, but most cases are not severe

Leon County, along with most of the state of Florida, is listed by the CDC as high risk for COVID-19. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, Doctor Dean Watson, says that’s not a complete picture. Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Mayor, state lawmakers attend gun reform event in Washington

The Tallahassee Mayor and state lawmakers took to the White House to celebrate the passage of gun reform legislation. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and state lawmakers joined elected officials and gun safety advocates from across the country who made the trip to Washington to celebrate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter recognized for heroic actions

One Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter is being recognized for his heroic actions. Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was recognized on Monday at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session, Commissioners and County leadership honored Whiting for "his skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during a time of need," says the Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Tallahassee: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tallahassee, Florida

Top Tourist Attractions in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. If you’re in Tallahassee for the first time, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the city’s many cultural attractions. From the beautiful state capitol building to the Florida Historical State Capitol Museum, this vibrant city has something for everyone. If you’re curious about the history of Florida, don’t miss this museum, which features a variety of exhibits and interactive features. Located in the historic Capitol Building, it’s the perfect place to learn more about the city’s colorful past.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee Police Department recaptures arrestee at hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A person who was arrested but receiving medical treatment at a hospital briefly escaped law enforcement custody Tuesday. According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Incident Synopsis report, Ashley Gamble, age 30, escaped police custody. TPD notes Gamble was awaiting medical clearance before being transported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,400 on her campaign the day she was arrested

After suspending her campaign, Sharon Lettman-Hicks has refunded nearly $3,000 to campaign donors. Campaign finance reports show Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,391 to pay for campaign signs for her House District 8 race on June 23, the day she was arrested on mail and wire fraud charges stemming from a campaign finance fraud scheme.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
345
Followers
171
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy