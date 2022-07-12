ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fire TV 4-Series deal is so good that you might want to pick one up just to have it

By Andrew Myrick
 1 day ago

When it comes to finding the best smart TVs on the market, there are more than enough options to choose from. And one of the first questions you should ask comes down to what you can afford. Amazon's well-known for offering some of the most affordable devices across multiple categories, and as of last year, that includes TV sets starting with the Fire TV 4-Series which can be yours for just $199 .

You can't pass this up

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series: $369.99 $199.99

Amazon surprised everyone as it released its own self-branded series of TVs back in 2021. The 4-Series is the "lower-end" of the bunch, but with this deal for just $200, you really can't beat the value proposition.

The Fire TV 4-Series may lack the polish found with the Fire TV Omni Series , but that's definitely a trade-off worth making when it can be had for so cheap. There are three different size options to choose from, coming in 43-inches, 50-inches, and 55-inches. And while the $199 43-inch model might be a bit too small for your living room, it's a great alternative if you want a TV in a spare room or your office.

There are a total of three HDMI ports on the back of the 4-Series, and thanks to the Fire TV interface, you don't have to automatically "waste" one by plugging in a streaming device. Instead, you'll be able to enjoy all of your favorite streaming services right from the TV itself, along with using the included Alexa Voice Remote.

To be clear, this isn't going to be one of the best PS5 TVs or anything, as the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. But it's one of the cheapest TVs that we've ever seen that includes an HDMI 2.1 (eARC) port. And that eARC port is perfect if you want to connect one of the best soundbars to your new TV to enhance the audio playback experience.

Finally, there's one more impressive feature that iPhone and iPad users will enjoy, as the Fire TV 4-Series supports AirPlay right out of the box. This makes it so you can just "cast" videos and photos from your Apple device to your TV without needing to jump through a bunch of hoops.

Prime Day 2022 is well underway, and the Fire TV 4-Series isn't the only Amazon device to be found for an incredible deal. If you're ready to immerse your home in the Alexa ecosystem, you might want to take advantage of one of the best Prime Day Fire Tablet deals , or maybe you already have a TV and just need to grab a Fire TV Stick . There are deals to be had for everyone, so don't miss out!

