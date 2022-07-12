ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Prime Day 2022 dash cam deals | All cams starting at least 30% off

By Autoblog Staff
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking for the best dash cam deals to come out of Prime Day 2022? Well, look no further. If you're on the hunt for a dash cam, check out this list...

The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
Gamespot

Prime Day TV Deal: Get A Samsung QLED For Under $1,000

If you're looking to upgrade your television but aren't looking forward to waiting until Black Friday, you'll be glad to know Amazon Prime Day has a few excellent deals. Among them is a pretty substantial discount on Samsung's line of QLED televisions. While these TVs are not quite the same as OLED televisions, they are a step up from your traditional LCD screens.
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
Outdoor Life

Prime Day 2022: Crossbow Deals

If you’re in the market for a good crossbow for the money, then check out these Prime Day 2022 deals. The Barnett Whitetail Pro STR shoots a speedy 400 fps and is on sale for 20 percent off. The sale drops the price down to $550. That price includes a scope, crank, and two bolts.
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
Autoblog

No interest in Prime Day? Check out these great deals from anyone but Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you anti-Prime Day? We get it. We're not sure if the third-richest man in the world really needs any more money at this point either. Unfortunately, though, regardless of your feelings toward Amazon, Prime Day still offers some undeniably great savings. It can be tempting to break with your ideals to pick up a TV for that seemingly unbeatable price, but if you're here, that probably means that you stayed strong. If you're feeling some FOMO because of the Prime Day sales, though, here are some items you can pick up at similarly great discounts, and not a single one is from Amazon.
notebookcheck.net

Deal: 55-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV with native 120 Hz on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Summerly temperatures across the northern hemisphere may mean that many people currently spend more of their time outside. However, due to the recently released 2022 television models from the big three manufacturers in this segment, this is an extremely good time to snatch a well-performing OLED TV from last year's lineup at a very reasonable price. Amazon in particular now offers a notable deal on Sony's most affordable OLED TV from last year, the Bravia A80J.
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
