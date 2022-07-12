Netflix star Busisiwe ‘Busi’ Lurayi dead: ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ actress was 36

Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi, star of the Netflix comedy series “How to Ruin Christmas,” has died at her home in South Africa. She was 36.

Lurayi’s family confirmed that she passed “suddenly” in a statement on the official Instagram account of her Johannesburg-based talent agency, Eye Media Artists.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” the post reads . “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel.”

The official cause of “death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report,” the family added. “We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news.”

The statement concluded by assuring her fans, “We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf3ePghj6gz

The agency captioned the post: “Rest In peace @busi_lurayi.”

Lurayi had starred on the Netflix series “How to Ruin Christmas” since 2020, playing the character of Tumi Sello, a “prodigal daughter” who “goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.”

She scored the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV comedy for the role in 2021.

Other projects that the entertainer worked on, included the South African shows “City Ses’la,” “Ses’Top La” and the drama “Wild at Heart.” She also made a guest appearance on a 2006 episode of “ER.”

Lurayi died “suddenly” at her home in South Africa on Sunday, July 10. Instagram/busi_lurayi

She also won the same award in 2011 for her time on “City Ses’la.” Lurayi also received the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006 for the same show.

The actress’ final series social media photo posts went up June 26, and feature her kissing the forehead of an unidentified little girl. Some of Lurayi’s followers described the child as her “baby sis.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfRerinjqIC