Hair Care

The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer Brush is on sale for Prime Day

By Camryn La Sala
 1 day ago

When it comes to hair tools, the Dyson AirWrap has taken the industry by storm for quite some time now. The problem? You have to shell out over $600 (and that’s assuming you can even get your hands on one since they’ve been sold out for months). Instead of paying a small fortune for a Dyson AirWrap , consider trying out the equally as popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Blow Dryer that’s currently on sale for 35% off in honor of Amazon Prime Day 2022 .

For just $27 you can repeatedly get a salon-ready blowout in the comfort of your home.

Along with the 307,000+ raving Amazon reviews, one of our very own New York Post Shopping editors, Camryn La Sala, is obsessed with the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush and even admitted to owning not one, not two but three of these hair tools!

“I’ve always been mesmerized by how quickly and effortlessly hairstylists can beautifully juggle a blow dryer and round brush to create the perfect blowout. And as much as I may try, I don’t think that is a skill I’m going to master anytime soon,” La Sala said in her product review .

“Luckily, the Revlon One-Step combines both the dryer and round brush into one, making it super easy to create the perfect blowout,” La Sala added. “Instead of taking an hour out of my day to do my hair like I used to, I simply let my mane air dry and then spend about 12 minutes.”

La Sala recommends using this tool on very damp hair for the best results and separating your hair into sections to make the process easier.

Choose between three temperature settings: high heat, low heat and cool. Then slide the brush through each section to dry and smooth in one seamless move — it’s really that easy.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush , $27, original price: $60
The brush is made with nylon pins and tufted bristles to detangle your locks and boost shine. The brush’s sizeable oval shape helps create volume as you blow-dry each section of your hair in a gliding motion. Achieve pin-straight hair, or flip the brush towards the end to give your locks a slight curl. Some TikTok users have even posted tutorials on how to curl your hair with the Revlon One-Step .

It’s currently on sale for $27 on Amazon — what do you have to lose?

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best Prime Day deals of the year, this is definitely one of them!

For more Prime Day content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NY
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper

