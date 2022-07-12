ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the 9 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of 2022

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
 1 day ago

It’s time to pop a big bowl of popcorn and hit play on your new flat screen TV. What new flat screen TV, you ask? Well, one of the below must-have deals.

Just in time for Amazon Prime Day 2022 , top electronics brands such as Samsung , TCL , Fire TV and Sony are dropping their prices on popular televisions.

That means you can bag the coveted Samsung The Frame TV for $248 off, a smart TCL flatscreen for $300 off and additional Prime Day TV deals.

Every TV we chose below comprises unique features, such as customizable bezels, built-in Alexa, top-to-bottom speakers, 4K viewing and more.

So snag a deal and display it on your TV stand with pride.

If you’re looking for even more Prime day deals, check out discounted items such as headphones , beauty products , kitchen deals and more here .

1. SAMSUNG Class QLED The Frame Series TV , $848-$3,498, original price: $1,096-$4,476
Amazon

Get ready to enjoy your own personal art exhibit in the comfort of your own home. While watching your favorite TV shows and moves, you can enjoy an anti-reflective screen. But when the TV turns off, you can look forward to a slideshow of the best art pieces around.

Choose from an array of screen sizes ranging from 32-inch options to 85-inch offerings. Bezel frame colors are also customizable.

Buy Now 2. SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV , $980, original price: $1,398
Amazon

While the above sale allows you to choose from various bezel colors and materials, this deal only includes the TV screen. However, that’s not necessarily bad, especially if a bezel frame isn’t a selling feature for you.

This sale only includes the 55-inch TV screen but still offers access to streaming platforms and the Art Store.

Buy Now 3. SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Series Quantum HDR Smart TV , $1,198, original price: $1,698
Amazon

Ready for the perfect viewing angle? If so, this TV is for you, as it minimizes glare and enhances colors. Perhaps the most exciting, the Samsung Smart TV also includes object tracking sound, meaning top-to-bottom TV speakers match the sound of on-screen actions.

Buy Now 4. TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV , $700, original price: $1,500
Amazon

This 65-inch 2021 TV model takes 4K viewing to new heights.

You can look forward to picture clarity with deep contrast, Dolby Vision detail and lifelike pictures with this beauty from TCL. Further features include easy voice control, THX-certified game mode and four HDMI inputs.

Buy Now 5. TCL 43″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV , $175, original price: $250
Amazon

Bringing stunning 4K to your home, this high dynamic TCL Google TV includes Google Assistant, over 700,000 TV shows and moves from top streaming partners and thousands of streaming apps.

Buy Now
6. Sony A80J 65-Inch TV , $2,200, original price: $2,500
Amazon

Compatible with Google TV, Alexa and AirPlay, this Sony TV does it all. Look forward to high-quality streaming, exclusive gaming features, peak brightness, intense color contrast and more.

Buy Now 7. Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV , $260, original price: $470
Amazon

Get ready to enjoy brilliant 4K entertainment, scenes that jump off the screen and all of your entertainment in one place. Your TV also comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. Simply press and ask Alexa to find apps, play shows and start movies.

Buy Now 8. Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV , $200, original price: $370
Amazon

Like the above Fire TV offering, this option also features great entertainment, Alexa and stunning color. The only difference here is the size.

Buy Now 9. Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV , $100, original price: $180
Amazon

Stream your favorite movies and shows in high definition while utilizing Alexa voice control. You can even connect a Blu-ray player, game console, speakers, cable and more.

Buy Now

INTERNET
