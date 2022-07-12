ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score a new pair of AirPods for up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
 1 day ago

It seems like no matter where you look, people are wearing Apple AirPods, and if they’re not, the popular earbuds are most likely on their wish list.

AirPods seem to be a part of so many people’s uniforms, whether on a Zoom call in their home office or going for a run in their neighborhood.

Whatever they’re using them for, just about everyone seems to want them.

They’re small, sleek, connect easily to all devices using Bluetooth, and the charge lasts for what seems like an endless amount of time — so what’s not to love? The price tag.

Although many users only have great things to say about the popular wireless earbuds, many can’t bring themselves to shell out more than $200 (plus tax, depending on the generation you’re interested in) for their listening pleasure.

Luckily, you can snag just about every model of Apple AirPods (new and old) for a discounted price during Amazon Prime Day 2022 this year! If you do prefer other headphones, check out these models also on sale for Prime Day, along with more deals on TV’s , Amazon Fire Sticks and more.

1. Apple AirPods Pro , $170, original price: $249
Amazon
The Apple AirPod Pros have up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge and over 24 hours of battery life using the charging case, making them ideal for traveling with and using on the go. They’re also noise-canceling and have a transparency mode option if you use them outside and want to let sounds come through while working from home or out and about. Plus, they’re water and sweat-resistant.

Buy Now 2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) , $90, original price: $100
If you’re searching for a bit less expensive Apple AirPods option, go with the 2nd generation style.

The Apple AirPods are automatically on and always connected to your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac. They can sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. You can adjust the volume easily, change a song, make a call or even ask for directions by saying, “Hey Siri.”

These AirPods give up to five hours of listening time and three hours of talk time on a single charge, but the charging case holds more than 24 hours of listening time. Even if you forget to charge them, it only takes 15 minutes in the case to get up to three hours of listening time.

Buy Now 3. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) , $140, original price: $179
The latest generation of Apple AirPods, which only debuted in October 2021 , are even on sale during Prime Day!

They feature a spatial sound that gives you a three-dimensional listening experience from music, TV shows, movies, podcasts and more — immersing you in sounds from every direction. The idea is to give the user a theater-like experience so you can feel like you’re in your very own concert hall.

The new AirPods also have adaptive EQ, which means the earbuds will effectively tailor the sound coming out of them based on the shape of your ear. Plus, they boast a longer battery life (six hours of listening on one charge and up to 30 hours of listening time with the MagSafe charging case).

buy now 4. Apple AirPods Max Headphones , $449, original price: $549
The Apple AirPods Max are the brand’s first over-ear headphones. These headphones feature spatial sound, and you can also enjoy active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

The AirPods Max provide up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge (it only takes 5 minutes of charging to get around 1.5 hours of audio!), and they’re available in five different colors.

buy now

For more Prime Day content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

Comments / 0

