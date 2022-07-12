ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: HP, Samsung, more

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQZ6v_0gcjqLEl00

Ready to upgrade your laptop to the latest model?

Don’t switch your screen then, as this is the roundup for you.

In honor of Amazon Prime Day 2022, the staff at The Post spent hours on our own laptops, rounding up the best deals on top brands you won’t find elsewhere.

For those going back into the office, off to school, gamers that need to level up and more, there really is something for everyone.

Read on for discounts on bestselling brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more, and then be sure to shop for other tech must-haves like TVs , vacuums , kitchen appliances and our live blog and main roundup for everything else.

1. Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop , $620, original price: $850
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyNlI_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

Flex your deal-finding muscles and check out this Lenovo laptop. It is now on sale for more than 50% off, which is a hard-to-come-by price. The Flex 5 model is an Amazon Choice product, with over 600 ratings.

Buy Now 2. LG Gram 15Z95P Laptop , $999, original price: $1,600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnwVb_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

This model combines super-fast speeds with a lightweight build, making for the best laptop for commuting and computing. It is now on sale for less than $1,000, for a very limited time only.

Buy Now 3. Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop , $647, original price: $750
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWjTi_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

You’ll have to be swift to get in on this deal. The Acer Swift 3 is a slim laptop great for school or work, now more than $300 off the original price.

Buy Now 4. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop , $199, original price: $250
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gr7T4_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

Is it a laptop? Is it a tablet? Get both for the price of less than one, with this Acer Chromebook Spin. It can easily flip and rotate to become a tablet and is now more than $100 off the original price.

Buy Now
5. MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop , $1,059, original price: $1,400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0od6gd_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

Listen up, gamers. This is an amazing deal on a typically pricey piece of gaming equipment. The MSI Stealth is now under $1000 for a limited time only, dropping to $870 in honor of Prime Day.

Buy Now 6. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop, $659, original price: $780
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G15PH_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

Save more than $200 on this convertible laptop and get the best of both worlds. The HP Pavilion x360 can morph from a laptop to a tablet in seconds, making it great for projects, collaboration and a good old fashioned streaming movie night when propped up.

Buy Now 7. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop , $949, original price: $1,190
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JIfT_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

Get your head in the game and yourself over to Amazon. This Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is designed with the modern gamer in mind, now only $800 for a limited time. The best part? The deal also comes with a free 3-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can get gaming right away.

Buy Now 8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio , $2,123, original price: $2,700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfwfF_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

This isn’t just a surface-level deal. Shop the Amazon Prime Day sale now and get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $700 less than normal, saving you cash and computing time.

Buy Now 9. HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop , $740, original price: $870
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6stK_0gcjqLEl00
Amazon

Be the envy of everyone in the office when you stroll in with the HP Envy post-Prime Day. The laptop is now more than $100 off, and can be transformed from laptop to tablet with ease.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

