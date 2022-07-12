Don’t miss these Prime Day iRobot Roomba vacuum deals for 2022

We fully support the idea of working smarter, not harder.

Why make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich when you can grab an Uncrustable? Or why bring out the old mop and broom when you can just hit “go” on your iRobot Roomba vacuum ?

We’ll do you one better: Why pay full price for an iRobot Roomba or Braava when you can score a killer discount during Amazon Prime Day 2022 ?

If that last one caught your attention, we don’t blame you.

Right now, you can head over to Amazon and save up to 50% off on the below robot vacuums .

Models range from the classic iRobot vacuum to the iRobot Braava mop. Whichever style you go with, you’re guaranteed to say yes to less cleaning and hello to more free time.

If you're in the market for even more Prime deals on vacuums, click here.

Just in time for Prime Day 2022, you can snag the iRobot Roomba i7+. Similar to the iRobot Roomba i4, this model features a self-charging dock, cleans up pet hair and offers a personalized cleaning schedule and map. Additionally, though, you’ll also gain access to voice control and Imprint Link Technology, which allows the Roomba i7 to pair with the Braava Jet m6 to vacuum and mop simultaneously.

Who doesn’t want a self-charging robot vacuum that learns your life, understands your voice and includes adaptive navigation? We know we do! Additionally, this iRobot Roomba is enhanced with smart sensors that allow it to navigate under and around furniture, detect dirt and provide personalized cleaning schedules. You can even connect Google Assistant and Alexa for an even smoother clean-up.

The iRobot Roomba i2 also lifts away dirt, uses dual multi-surface cleaners and features automatic dirt disposal. But here’s where it gets good: you can control the iRobot Roomba vacuum from anywhere. That’s right. Since the robot is connected to your home’s WiFi, all you need is your app to access the controls and hit go.

Featuring automatic dirt disposable, this iRobot Roomba is ideal for cleaning up pet hair and carpets. This model also includes three cleaning stages compared to the 600 series cleaning system while mapping out your home for ultimate usage. Best of all, you won’t have to lift a finger.

Compatible with Alexa (and paired perfectly with the Roomba i7), this robot mop knows how to take command. Simply tell it when to go and enjoy sparkling clean hardwood floors, tile and stone. Further features include a navigation system, targeted cleaning abilities and scheduled cleans.

