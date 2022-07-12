ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't miss these Prime Day iRobot Roomba vacuum deals for 2022

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJARZ_0gcjqKM200

We fully support the idea of working smarter, not harder.

Why make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich when you can grab an Uncrustable? Or why bring out the old mop and broom when you can just hit “go” on your iRobot Roomba vacuum ?

We’ll do you one better: Why pay full price for an iRobot Roomba or Braava when you can score a killer discount during Amazon Prime Day 2022 ?

If that last one caught your attention, we don’t blame you.

Right now, you can head over to Amazon and save up to 50% off on the below robot vacuums .

Models range from the classic iRobot vacuum to the iRobot Braava mop. Whichever style you go with, you’re guaranteed to say yes to less cleaning and hello to more free time.

If you’re in the market for even more Prime deals on vacuums, click here. Further Prime deals include indoor and outdoor furniture , TVs , beauty and skincare and headphones .

1. iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum , $499, original price: $1,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2IEz_0gcjqKM200
Amazon

Just in time for Prime Day 2022, you can snag the iRobot Roomba i7+. Similar to the iRobot Roomba i4, this model features a self-charging dock, cleans up pet hair and offers a personalized cleaning schedule and map. Additionally, though, you’ll also gain access to voice control and Imprint Link Technology, which allows the Roomba i7 to pair with the Braava Jet m6 to vacuum and mop simultaneously.

Buy Now 2. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum , $179, original price: $300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvdU7_0gcjqKM200
Amazon

Who doesn’t want a self-charging robot vacuum that learns your life, understands your voice and includes adaptive navigation? We know we do! Additionally, this iRobot Roomba is enhanced with smart sensors that allow it to navigate under and around furniture, detect dirt and provide personalized cleaning schedules. You can even connect Google Assistant and Alexa for an even smoother clean-up.

Buy Now 3. iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum , $199, original price: $350
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fd4PP_0gcjqKM200
Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i2 also lifts away dirt, uses dual multi-surface cleaners and features automatic dirt disposal. But here’s where it gets good: you can control the iRobot Roomba vacuum from anywhere. That’s right. Since the robot is connected to your home’s WiFi, all you need is your app to access the controls and hit go.

Buy Now 4. iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO , $399, original price: $650
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hqh0l_0gcjqKM200
Amazon

Featuring automatic dirt disposable, this iRobot Roomba is ideal for cleaning up pet hair and carpets. This model also includes three cleaning stages compared to the 600 series cleaning system while mapping out your home for ultimate usage. Best of all, you won’t have to lift a finger.

Buy Now 5. iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop , $299, original price: $500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARBbr_0gcjqKM200
Amazon

Compatible with Alexa (and paired perfectly with the Roomba i7), this robot mop knows how to take command. Simply tell it when to go and enjoy sparkling clean hardwood floors, tile and stone. Further features include a navigation system, targeted cleaning abilities and scheduled cleans.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

