ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New SF DA Brooke Jenkins has ‘icy’ meeting with woke predecessor’s remaining staff

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

San Francisco’s no-nonsense new district attorney reportedly held an “uncomfortable,” “icy” first meeting with staff inherited from her booted woke predecessor — an introduction described as “horrible” and even “insane.”

Brooke Jenkins, 40, has long signaled her radically different approach to her much-maligned predecessor, Chesa Boudin — even quitting her job last October to help lead the campaign that got him recalled.

After being appointed by Mayor London Breed, Jenkins headed to her City Hall office for the first time on Friday for a 20-minute meeting with her staff, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Most of her 25 staff were hired by either Boudin or his predecessor, George Gascon, who is now also facing recall efforts to get him ousted from his current job as Los Angeles County’s DA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufNhd_0gcjqJTJ00
Jenkins’ first meeting with her staff was described as “horrible,” “icy,” “uncomfortable” and even “insane.”

The local paper quoted multiple people in attendance as calling the meeting “horrible,” “icy,” “uncomfortable” and even “insane.”

Jenkins told staffers she wanted a review of every single so-far-unclosed plea offer to see which of them should be withdrawn, the paper said.

She concluded by saying that none of them were being fired that day — but warning them to expect a possible “reshuffling” in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmJuy_0gcjqJTJ00
Brooke Jenkins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agpNG_0gcjqJTJ00
Brooke Jenkins was named new DA by Mayor London Breed, whose deputy chief of staff attended her first meeting with staff Friday, the Chronicle said.

The meeting was watched by the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, Andrea Bruss, the paper said.

The mayor’s office told the Chronicle that it is “providing some basic transitional support to get [Jenkins] situated in office while she quickly staffs up.”

“We have no role in any policy making or discussions in the office,” the mayor’s office added. Jenkins declined to comment to the paper.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy