New SF DA Brooke Jenkins has ‘icy’ meeting with woke predecessor’s remaining staff

San Francisco’s no-nonsense new district attorney reportedly held an “uncomfortable,” “icy” first meeting with staff inherited from her booted woke predecessor — an introduction described as “horrible” and even “insane.”

Brooke Jenkins, 40, has long signaled her radically different approach to her much-maligned predecessor, Chesa Boudin — even quitting her job last October to help lead the campaign that got him recalled.

After being appointed by Mayor London Breed, Jenkins headed to her City Hall office for the first time on Friday for a 20-minute meeting with her staff, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Most of her 25 staff were hired by either Boudin or his predecessor, George Gascon, who is now also facing recall efforts to get him ousted from his current job as Los Angeles County’s DA.

Jenkins’ first meeting with her staff was described as “horrible,” “icy,” “uncomfortable” and even “insane.”

Jenkins told staffers she wanted a review of every single so-far-unclosed plea offer to see which of them should be withdrawn, the paper said.

She concluded by saying that none of them were being fired that day — but warning them to expect a possible “reshuffling” in the future.

Brooke Jenkins was named new DA by Mayor London Breed, whose deputy chief of staff attended her first meeting with staff Friday, the Chronicle said.

The meeting was watched by the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, Andrea Bruss, the paper said.

The mayor’s office told the Chronicle that it is “providing some basic transitional support to get [Jenkins] situated in office while she quickly staffs up.”

“We have no role in any policy making or discussions in the office,” the mayor’s office added. Jenkins declined to comment to the paper.