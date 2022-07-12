ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kevin Shattenkirk and the scars that remain from the most damaging free-agent deals in Rangers history

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
 1 day ago

There had never been a free-agent signing season like it, and for the sake of all those invested emotionally or otherwise with the Rangers, there will never be a 1999 again.

For that was the summer following Wayne Gretzky’s retirement with the Blueshirts. The franchise had missed the playoffs for the second straight time after having qualified for the tournament eight of the previous nine years and 18 of the previous 20.

The Ranger$ pledged to splurge, and they did, signing an entire prospective starting lineup of free agents featuring goaltender Kirk McLean; defensemen Stephane Quintal and Sylvain Lefebvre; left wing Val Kamensky; center Tim Taylor; and last but hardly least, Theo Fleury, who never, ever had the slightest interest in coming east until he received a legal bribe of $21 million over three years.

“Were there any other competitive offers?” I asked Fleury when he signed.

“Not really,” he said.

Theo Fleury had little interest in playing in New York, but the Rangers’ $21 million offer was impossible to turn down.
Susan May Tell

The Blueshirts committed $67 million in non-buyout guaranteed money to the sextet, not one of whom would play so much as a single postseason match for the club.

“I understand that teams around the league would like to see us crash,” then-Garden president Dave Checketts told me following the free-agent spree. “There’s no question about that. But that’s the nature of being in New York, anyway. People around the country hate the Yankees; the NBA would like to see the Knicks crash. I can live with that. That doesn’t concern me.

“What concerns me is our fans, who renewed their season tickets at a record 97 percent this summer. We’re not in Ottawa or Quebec, where they can stockpile high draft choices through one losing season after another.

“We can’t do that in New York.”

That was almost two decades before The Letter started a rebuild in 2018 that paved the path toward this season’s breakout.

There was no NHL salary cap at the time — that would not come until the NHL broke the NHLPA during the, ahem, negotiations, lockout and canceled season of 2004-05. Swings and misses on the open market did not carry the consequences for poor decisions that would accrue under the hard cap.

Fleury was not the first mercenary to accept a hefty sum to come to sign with the Rangers despite previously having expressed zero interest in living a New York lifestyle. That dubious honor belonged to Mike Keane, who signed a four-year deal worth $2 million per in 1997 after earning $700,000 his final year with the Avalanche.

Mike Keane did little to distinguish himself while with the Rangers aside from inadvertently giving teammate Pat LaFontaine a concussion.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Keane was out of place . His only memorable moment as a Ranger came when he inadvertently concussed teammate Pat LaFontaine in a mid-ice collision during a match on March 16, 1998, at the Garden. LaFontaine never played again.

But the Rangers were able to trade Keane — and fellow misplaced 1997 free-agent signee Brian Skrudland — to Dallas in exchange for Heartbeat Todd Harvey at the 1998 deadline.

Thus, no long-term harm (other than to LaFontaine).

And so while signing Fleury or Kamensky or Keane, or someone such as Scott Fraser in 1998 or Vladimir Malakhov in 2000 (four years, $14 million!) were dreadful mistakes, they could be scrubbed from the books without future ramifications.

That was obviously not so with the adoption of the hard cap, under which mistakes would be ruthlessly punished under the CBA. That is why the 2017 free-agent signing of Kevin Shattenkirk to a four-year, $26 million deal was so much more damaging than, say, signing Bobby Holik to his five-year, $45 million contract in 2002. Ignore the fact that the Rangers completely misused Holik, expecting the league’s most feared checking center to morph into a first-liner simply by dint of how much he was being paid. Ignore the fact that Holik somehow led the Rangers with 25 goals in his second and final season with the club in 2003-04.

Parting ways with Kevin Shattenkirk two years after signing him left the Rangers with millions of dollars in dead money on their salary-cap sheet.
Robert Sabo

Even if you point the finger at Holik , it ultimately cost the Rangers nothing more than money when they were able to use an amnesty buyout on No. 16 after the hard cap had been codified into NHL law. The team moved on and so did Holik.

But in order to extricate themselves from Shattenkirk’s contract in 2019 after the defenseman’s second season in New York, the Rangers were hit with four years of dead space charges on No. 22, including the whopping $6,083,333 in 2020-21.

That final stomach punch makes it perhaps the most damaging free-agent signing in franchise history, much worse than the objectively odious seven-year, $51.5 million deal awarded to Scott Gomez in 2007.

For not only was Gomez one of the club’s three best players (with Jaromir Jagr and Sean Avery) in the 2008 first-round victory over the Devils, but the Rangers were able to acquire Ryan McDonagh, for goodness sakes, as part of the exchange for the center after 2008-09.

Bad signing.

Great outcome.

Scott Gomez didn’t live up to the Rangers’ $51.5 million contract, but he did help bring back a notable haul as a trade piece.
Neil Miller

That can’t be said about the two-year, $8 million deal handed to Dan Boyle following the 2014 run to the Cup final. As a one-off, Boyle doesn’t qualify as one of the team’s worst free-agent decisions.

But the deal was not made in a vacuum, for then-GM Glen Sather signed Boyle instead of retaining outgoing free agent Anton Stralman, who had been an integral part of the Cup run as Marc Staal’s right-side partner.

So it wasn’t just the presence of Boyle, who never fit into then-head coach Alain Vigneault’s Point A-to-Point B system and wound up being scratched for what would be his final game on an NHL roster — the elimination Game 5 of the 2016 first round against the Penguins for which the Blueshirts dressed seven defensemen, including Dylan McIlrath and Rafael Diaz — that made the move one of the team’s worst.

It was that Boyle played instead of Stralman.

And even if the front-loaded, nine-year, $60 million deal signed in 2011 by Brad Richards became a bit of boondoggle, the Blueshirts went to one Cup final and one conference final in No. 19’s three seasons in New York before he was on the end of an amnesty buyout.

Dan Boyle, signed instead of Anton Stralman, never fit with the Rangers and played his final game in the 2016 playoffs.
Getty Images

The Rangers won’t be diving into the deep end of the free agent pool when the bell rings at noon on Wednesday this year. They won’t create the tsunami they did three years ago in signing Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5 million deal that has paid off for both the winger and the organization.

There will be nothing akin to the five-year, $37.5 million signing of Marian Gaborik in 2009 that, by the way, was made possible by clearing Gomez’s cap hit off the ledger two days before (thanks again are owed to the Canadiens).

Rangers GM Chris Drury instead will be seeking to find role players who might be under the radar when they hit the open market. Drury will be looking to see whether he can replicate the value the organization received from then-GM Jeff Gorton’s 2020 signing of Kevin Rooney to a two-year deal for an AAV of $750,000.

Drury will be searching for the kind of bargain Michael Grabner became after signing a two-year deal for an annual cap hit of $1.65 million in 2016.

By the way, you know the best part of having negligible cap space entering free agency? It eliminates the chance of making a Shattenkirk-like mistake.

After going through more than a few poor decisions ahead of a period in which the Blueshirts won’t make an historically bad one, let’s instead end on a happy note and rank the Rangers’ best free-agent signings:

Wayne Gretzky tied for the league lead in assists in each of his first two seasons with the Rangers.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post
  1. Wayne Gretzky, 1996: 2 years, $8 million including option
  2. Artemi Panarin, 2019: 7 years, $81.5 million
  3. Marian Gaborik, 2009: 5 years, $37.5 million
  4. Brendan Shanahan, 2006: 1 year, $4 million
  5. Michael Nylander, 2004: 3 years, $8.9 million
  6. Martin Straka, 2005: 1 year, $3.1 million
  7. Michal Rozsival, 2004: 1 year, $703,000
  8. Benoit Pouliot, 2013: 1 year, $1.3 million
  9. Michael Grabner, 2016: 2 years, $3.3 million
  10. Dominic Moore, 2013: 1 year, $1 million

