ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

What does it mean to be a ‘person’? Different cultures have different answers

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnvsJ_0gcjqGp800
A 4-month-old baby girl is tended by her grandmother inside a church in Duekoue, Ivory Coast, in 2011. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Opponents and proponents of abortion rights often frame their positions in terms of two fundamental values: “life” or “choice.”

However, many defenders of “life” are comfortable with taking human life in situations such as war or capital punishment. Many on the side of “choice” advocate for government regulation of guns or mandates on masking and vaccines.

As I see it, “life” and “choice” are not, in and of themselves, really the issue. The central question is what – or who – constitutes a person.

This question has long preoccupied anthropologists, particularly those like me who specialize in the study of non-European religions. Some ideas usually taken for granted in the United States and Europe about what it means to be a person are, quite simply, not shared with followers of other religious traditions and cultures.

Ideas about personhood in U.S. culture are largely a product of Christianity, in which personhood is inextricably tied to the notion of the soul. Only a being who possesses a soul is a person, and personhood is treated as a black-and-white matter: Either a being has a soul or it does not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ss1A2_0gcjqGp800
A detail of the facade of a church in Conques, France, illustrates Christian teachings about salvation. Photo by JARRY/TRIPELON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

As a specialist of religion in Africa, I have become aware of religious traditions that treat personhood in very different and more nuanced ways. The majority of people in Africa identify as Muslim or Christian, but indigenous religions remain widespread, and many view personhood as a process rather than a once-and-for-all phenomenon.

Gradual personhood

This is well illustrated by beliefs about babies in the Beng culture of Côte d’Ivoire, which anthropologist Alma Gottlieb details in her remarkable 2004 ethnography, “The Afterlife Is Where We Come From.”

For Beng, all babies are reincarnations of people who recently died. They emerge from a place called “wrugbe,” which is simultaneously the afterlife and a sort of before-life.

The idea that babies are reincarnations, especially of ancestors, is hardly specific to the Beng – or to African religions, for that matter. Indeed, a newborn has not really left “wrugbe” until her cut umbilical cord has dried out and fallen off. Only then is the infant considered in any sense a person. If she dies beforehand, she does not receive any sort of funeral. Even afterward, until children are several years old, people believe they remain poised between “wrugbe” and the world of ordinary humans.

For Beng and many other peoples, rituals mark the development of personhood. Some cultures believe children do not fully have a gender until they have undergone initiation. The process of initiation itself is a symbolic death and rebirth, as though the initiate becomes a new person. In some societies – for example Tallensi of northern Ghana – if an individual ever achieves full personhood, it is only after death, when they become an ancestor, fully involved in the lives of their descendants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj1LB_0gcjqGp800
Initiates are welcomed back from an initiation school by their friends and families in Orange Farm, South Africa. Lucky Maibi/Daily Sun/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Not just humans

“Persons” are not even necessarily human. In Mande cultures in West Africa, such as the Dyula communities where I have done research, every clan is associated with a “ntana,” a large and dangerous wild animal species: lions, leopards, elephants, crocodiles or pythons, for example. Members of the species are considered persons, but only for individuals in the associated clan.

Each one has a story about the origins of their relationship with their ntana – typically of how the ancestor of the species rescued the ancestor of the clan, such as by pulling him out of a pit into which he had fallen. Members of the clan must not kill or eat their ntana, and contact with or even sight of the remains of the dead animal is considered dangerous.

Two aspects of personhood stand out in particular when we compare how paradigms vary from culture to culture.

First, personhood is sometimes viewed as a process, not a steady state, and is not something each individual automatically possessed. Second, personhood is not a purely individual phenomenon, but intrinsically caught up in social relationships – especially between parents, siblings and children; between spouses and in-laws; and between the living and the dead. Christianity, on the other hand, emphasizes the soul and individual salvation: A being either possesses a soul or doesn’t, and this soul’s salvation or damnation is the individual’s responsibility.

In Christian-majority societies, it may not always be apparent to what extent our taken-for-granted notions of personhood derive from a Christian foundation, until they’re compared with other religious traditions. From my perspective, to embed these ideas into law – notably by banning abortion or even allowing its prohibition – is to embed theology into legal principle.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 5

Related
Deseret News

What does ‘Judeo-Christian’ mean?

On the right, the phrase “Judeo-Christian” has become like a password: It’s a short, fast way to prove your conservative ilk. “We believe that America’s destiny depends on upholding the Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation’s founding,” said former President Donald Trump recently at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

There is no one Islamic interpretation on ethics of abortion, but the belief in God’s mercy and compassion is a crucial part of any consideration

As a scholar of Islamic ethics, I’m often asked, “What does Islam say about abortion?” – a question that has become even more salient since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed 50 years of constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022.
RELIGION
Phys.org

Celibacy: Its surprising evolutionary advantages

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Ideology Is a Breeding Ground for Motivated Reasoning

Strongly held biases and motivated reasoning can lead to errors in decision-making. Ideological thinking can contribute to these errors and is composed of both a doctrinal and relational component. Better understanding of the way both elements of ideological thinking impact decision-making could improve societal discourse. I’ve written several posts about...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Abortion Rights#Elephant#Non European#Muslim
psychologytoday.com

Does Religion Act in Any Psychologically Special Ways?

Many lay people feel religion is unique and special. Scholars are divided. Some feel religion is special, and others feel it is mundane. In a new study, researchers consider religion's specialness in terms of definitions and effects. If I asked you where your most important values come from or what...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots

The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

The Church of England doesn’t know what a woman is

Descending further into liberal madness, the Church of England just announced it has “no official definition” of a woman. It’s not much of a surprise, since the church has continually made headlines for its gender activism in recent years. In 2018, it produced guidance on how clergy could use the rite of Affirmation of Baptismal Faith to celebrate a person’s new transgender identity and publicly use the individual’s new name. Other liturgical rituals were approved later for “recognizing and celebrating” transgender identity. In April, the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams signed a letter written by an LGBT activist informing Prime Minister Boris Johnson that being transgender is “a sacred journey of becoming whole.” The church invites transgender people to pursue ordination.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
TheConversationAU

Climate change is white colonisation of the atmosphere. It's time to tackle this entrenched racism

“Climate change is racist”. So reads the title of a recent book by British journalist Jeremy Williams. While this title might seem provocative, it’s long been recognised that people of colour suffer disproportionate harms under climate change – and this is likely to worsen in the coming decades. However, most rich white countries, including Australia, are doing precious little to properly address this inequity. For the most part, they refuse to accept the climate debt they owe to poorer countries and communities. In so doing, they sentence millions of people to premature death, disability or unnecessary hardship. This includes in Australia,...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

‘Thank the lord, I have been relieved’: the truth about the history of abortion in America

At our rural county’s historical society, the past lives loosely in bulletins, news clippings, maps and handwritten index cards. It’s pieced together by pale, grey-haired women who sit at oak tables and pore over old photos. Western sun filters in, half-lighting the women as they name who’s pictured, who has passed on. Other volunteers gossip and cut obituaries from local newspapers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
PsyPost

Mistress relationships may reflect a compromise between men’s and women’s conflicting partner preferences

A study published in the Journal of Personality sheds light on the theoretical understanding of mistress relationships. According to the findings, these relationships may represent a compromise between men’s evolved preferences for short-term relationships and women’s evolved preferences for long-term relationships. Mistress relationships are a form of infidelity...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Now it's offensive to stand and kneel in church! Christian charity slams 'woke' Church of England after vicars say prayer books should be rewritten to avoid excluding disabled people

Telling worshippers to 'all stand' and 'all kneel' is unfair on the disabled, vicars have told the Church - as they urge prayer books to be rewritten so they're language is inclusive. A leading Christian charity has blasted the churches 'woke' move and said 'sensitivity' and 'fear' is 'changing words...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one? – Mason C., age 8, Hobbs, New Mexico First, what is an ice age? It’s when the Earth has cold temperatures for a long time – millions to tens of millions of years – that lead to ice sheets and glaciers covering large areas of its surface. We know that the Earth has had at least five major ice ages. The first one...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?

If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
MICHAEL STEVENS
CNBC

Money doesn't make you middle class—here's what does, according to an anthropologist, sociologist, and philosopher

About 70% of Americans consider themselves middle class, according to a 2017 study by Northwestern Mutual. But according to most economists' definitions, that's not possible. One of the ways the Brookings Institution defines "middle class" is those in the 20th to 80th percentiles of household income. This would make 60% of American households middle class. The Urban Institute defines the middle class as those whose income is from 250% to 499% of the federal poverty line. By this measure, 31% of households were middle class in 2019. And the Pew Research Center, which uses government data to take into consideration household sizes and income, found that 52% of Americans live in a middle-income household in 2018. (To see if you're middle class based on those financial measures, use Grow's middle-class calculator.)
EDUCATION
Fortune

One week after Elon Musk talked about an ‘underpopulation crisis,’ the UN says the world population is set to continue growing until 2100

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that declining birth rates present “the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” But it looks like it will be a few decades at least before population collapse will begin posing a problem.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

First experimental evidence supporting Hamilton's rule regarding kin selection in economic decision-making

Hamilton's rule—the mathematical relation quantifying the idea that genetically related subjects are more likely to help each other, even at the expense of their own survival—has been observed in many animal species, but it had yet to be tested in financial decision-making contexts. Now, in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, MIT Sloan School of Management Prof. Andrew W. Lo and Hebrew University School of Business Prof. Moshe Levy have found strong support for this rule in an experiment involving monetary transactions among human subjects with varying degrees of genetic relatedness.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy